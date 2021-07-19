Today’s Headlines

  • Member of Congress, Senator Still High on Bullet Train (Fresno Bee)
  • Santa Cruz Ends Pop-Up Bike Lane After Failing to Get Support of Bike Groups (KSBW)
  • Metro’s Bike Share Workers Form a Union (TWU/Twitter)
  • SFMTA Completes First Half of Taraval Upgrades (SFBay)
  • Fresno PD/USD Partner on “Bike with the Blue” Program (ABC 30)
  • Editorial: Vote on SB9 Will Show if Legislators Are Serious About Housing (OC Register)
  • San Diego Vows to Get Tough on Climate Change (Union-Tribune)
  • Meet the Candidates Running to Replace Newsom in Recall (SacBee)
  • DOT’s and Auto Industry Ready to Fight to Preserve Federal Funding in Infrastructure Bill (Politico)

