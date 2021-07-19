Today’s Headlines

Member of Congress, Senator Still High on Bullet Train (Fresno Bee)

Santa Cruz Ends Pop-Up Bike Lane After Failing to Get Support of Bike Groups (KSBW)

Metro’s Bike Share Workers Form a Union (TWU/Twitter)

SFMTA Completes First Half of Taraval Upgrades (SFBay)

Fresno PD/USD Partner on “Bike with the Blue” Program (ABC 30)

Editorial: Vote on SB9 Will Show if Legislators Are Serious About Housing (OC Register)

San Diego Vows to Get Tough on Climate Change (Union-Tribune)

Meet the Candidates Running to Replace Newsom in Recall (SacBee)

DOT’s and Auto Industry Ready to Fight to Preserve Federal Funding in Infrastructure Bill (Politico)

