Today’s Headlines

SF Not Meeting Vision Zero Goals Despite New Infrastructure (Examiner)

Merc-News Asks if San Diego County Can Get Ahead of Climate Change

Irony Alert! Same Paper Also Prints Op/Ed Hitting “Empty” Bike Lanes (Merc-News)

Orange Weighs Future of Outdoor Dining on Orange Plaza Paseo (OC Register)

LA Metros Bike Share Workers Trying to Unionize (LAist)

Senate Dems Kinda Sorta Agree on Ceiling of $3.5 Trillion for a 2nd Infrastructure Bill. (Politico)

Watering Down American Jobs Plan Is Terrible Idea When Climate Change Is Devastating (Popular Science)

Ride-Hail Drivers Not Returning To Work (LAist)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

National Headlines at Streetsblog USA