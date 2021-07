Today’s Headlines

More on Oakland’s Stand on Telegraph Avenue (SF Examiner)

San Diego’s Portside Communities Waiting for 0 Emission Trucks to Clean the Air (Union-Tribune)

Orange County Is Finally Getting a Streetcar (LAT)

Pasadena Looks for Input on Ped. Safety (Star-News)

Bike Riders in Los Altos Call Proposed Freeway Expansion a “Death Zone” (Los Altos Online)

Sacramento Area Train Builders Get a Piece of $3.4 Billion to Modernize Amtrak (SacBee)

Will Outdoor Dining Lead to LA Restaurant Comeback? (LAT)

Privately Owned Rail Company Brightline Bought Land in Las Vegas for a Terminal. (Review-Journal)

Elon Musk Discovers Building a Car That Drives Itself Is Hard. (The Verge)

