Today’s Headlines
- California Budget Center looks at state budget
- COVID cases rising (SF Chronicle)
- Seven new cases in the State Capitol, including 2 fully vaccinated people (Sacramento Bee)
- Recall election set for September 14 (CalMatters)
- Federal infrastructure bill includes money for 200 projects in California (LA Times)
- Highway 1 bridge in San Luis Obispo County to be replaced, improved for bikes (San Luis Obispo.com)
- Advocates of color are still fighting for safety and inclusivity (Bicycling)
- Innovative rent-free housing project hits one more barrier: parking (Mercury News)
- When oil companies go bankrupt, taxpayers have to pay for cleanup (DesertSun)
