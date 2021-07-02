Today’s Headlines

  • California Budget Center looks at state budget
  • COVID cases rising (SF Chronicle)
  • Seven new cases in the State Capitol, including 2 fully vaccinated people (Sacramento Bee)
  • Recall election set for September 14 (CalMatters)
  • Federal infrastructure bill includes money for 200 projects in California (LA Times)
  • Highway 1 bridge in San Luis Obispo County to be replaced, improved for bikes (San Luis Obispo.com)
  • Advocates of color are still fighting for safety and inclusivity (Bicycling)
  • Innovative rent-free housing project hits one more barrier: parking (Mercury News)
  • When oil companies go bankrupt, taxpayers have to pay for cleanup (DesertSun)

