Today’s Headlines

  • Slower is often better (Planetizen)
  • Yes, you can bike to LAX, and it’s a great way to get there (Medium)
  • Sonoma should be more bike-friendly, but that takes champions (Sonoma Index-Tribune)
  • Goleta site will serve as interregional clean transit facility (Noozhawk)
  • Bay Area’s transportation agency MTC is recruiting for its Policy Advisory Council (The Reporter)
  • City visitors who use e-scooters spend more moolah (The Conversation)
  • Bayview Community Based Transportation Plan recognized for equity efforts (The Bay Link)
  • Plan to let San Diego businesses eliminate parking spots moves forward (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • If parklets are so easy, so is meeting ADA standards (Eater)
  • Court ruling will make it harder to oppose housing through local referenda (CalMatters)
  • Why big climate bills can’t get past the CA legislature (Capital and Main)
  • Republicans in CA Senate want a “gas tax holiday” (California Globe)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF