Today’s Headlines
- Slower is often better (Planetizen)
- Yes, you can bike to LAX, and it’s a great way to get there (Medium)
- Sonoma should be more bike-friendly, but that takes champions (Sonoma Index-Tribune)
- Goleta site will serve as interregional clean transit facility (Noozhawk)
- Bay Area’s transportation agency MTC is recruiting for its Policy Advisory Council (The Reporter)
- City visitors who use e-scooters spend more moolah (The Conversation)
- Bayview Community Based Transportation Plan recognized for equity efforts (The Bay Link)
- Plan to let San Diego businesses eliminate parking spots moves forward (San Diego Union Tribune)
- If parklets are so easy, so is meeting ADA standards (Eater)
- Court ruling will make it harder to oppose housing through local referenda (CalMatters)
- Why big climate bills can’t get past the CA legislature (Capital and Main)
- Republicans in CA Senate want a “gas tax holiday” (California Globe)
