Today’s Headlines
- Traffic deaths rose during pandemic shutdowns – especially among Black people (CNN)
- Support for bill requiring AVs to be ZEVs (Renewable Energy Magazine)
- Bakersfield City Council argues over whether to allow e-bikes on Kern River Parkway (Turnto23)
- Caltrans looks for feedback on Richmond-San Rafael bridge bike path (Local News Matters)
- Richmond gets an all-electric bike-share system (The Bay Link)
- Large affordable homes project proposed near future San Jose BART station (Mercury News)
- South Pasadena wants control of the land Caltrans was going to use for a 710 extension (Pasadena Now)
- Training new bus drivers in Fresno (School Transportation News)
- Southern cities invest in transit and highways that don’t meet people’s needs (Bloomberg)
- The U.S. is increasingly segregated (Time)
