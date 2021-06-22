Today’s Headlines

  • Traffic deaths rose during pandemic shutdowns – especially among Black people (CNN)
  • Support for bill requiring AVs to be ZEVs (Renewable Energy Magazine)
  • Bakersfield City Council argues over whether to allow e-bikes on Kern River Parkway (Turnto23)
  • Caltrans looks for feedback on Richmond-San Rafael bridge bike path (Local News Matters)
  • Richmond gets an all-electric bike-share system (The Bay Link)
  • Large affordable homes project proposed near future San Jose BART station (Mercury News)
  • South Pasadena wants control of the land Caltrans was going to use for a 710 extension (Pasadena Now)
  • Training new bus drivers in Fresno (School Transportation News)
  • Southern cities invest in transit and highways that don’t meet people’s needs (Bloomberg)
  • The U.S. is increasingly segregated (Time)

