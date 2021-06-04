Today’s Headlines

San Diego considers removing parking requirements to save businesses money, reduce pollution (San Diego Union Tribune)

What one can learn biking through suburbia (Dezeen)

El Monte Union High School District embraces electric buses (CleanTechnica)

Investigation of shooting VTA light rail yard could delay all light rail service in San Jose for months (SF Chronicle)

Buttigieg recommends $2.5B for expanded transit (Transportation Today)

Cities re-imagine the role of police (SmartCitiesDive)

Opponents are louder, but voters in London quietly support low-traffic streets (The Guardian)

