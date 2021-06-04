Today’s Headlines
- San Diego considers removing parking requirements to save businesses money, reduce pollution (San Diego Union Tribune)
- What one can learn biking through suburbia (Dezeen)
- El Monte Union High School District embraces electric buses (CleanTechnica)
- Investigation of shooting VTA light rail yard could delay all light rail service in San Jose for months (SF Chronicle)
- Buttigieg recommends $2.5B for expanded transit (Transportation Today)
- Cities re-imagine the role of police (SmartCitiesDive)
- Opponents are louder, but voters in London quietly support low-traffic streets (The Guardian)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF