Today’s Headlines

  • San Diego considers removing parking requirements to save businesses money, reduce pollution (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • What one can learn biking through suburbia (Dezeen)
  • El Monte Union High School District embraces electric buses (CleanTechnica)
  • Investigation of shooting VTA light rail yard could delay all light rail service in San Jose for months (SF Chronicle)
  • Buttigieg recommends $2.5B for expanded transit (Transportation Today)
  • Cities re-imagine the role of police (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Opponents are louder, but voters in London quietly support low-traffic streets (The Guardian)

