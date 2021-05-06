Today’s Headlines

  • Subsidized driving and the burden of climate change (Frontier Group)
  • Let’s throw away some of these rules of the road (Bloomberg)
  • Proponents push to widen rural Highway 41 in Fresno county to solve bad driving (KMPH)
  • People are walking in cities more since the pandemic (Yes!)
  • Reining in pollution from the warehouse industry (LA Times)
  • San Francisco is conservative when it comes to local matters (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF