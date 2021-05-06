Today’s Headlines
- Subsidized driving and the burden of climate change (Frontier Group)
- Let’s throw away some of these rules of the road (Bloomberg)
- Proponents push to widen rural Highway 41 in Fresno county to solve bad driving (KMPH)
- People are walking in cities more since the pandemic (Yes!)
- Reining in pollution from the warehouse industry (LA Times)
- San Francisco is conservative when it comes to local matters (SF Chronicle)
