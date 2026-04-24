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Friday’s Headlines

Uber, Trains, Trolleys and More...
8:21 AM PDT on April 24, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • Ballot Measure Could Determine if Uber Liable for Assaults (SacBee)
  • Critical Mass Thriving in LA (LAist)
  • If Muni Forced to Cut Service, What’s That Mean for Cable Cars? (SF Chron)
  • Somehow There’s Another E-Bike Bill Moving That I Missed (Cal Medical Assoc)
  • Caltrans Plans Ped. Bridge Over 101 in NorCal (SF Gate)
  • America’s Trains Getting Faster (Travel and Leisure)
  • Walnut Creek Plans “Entertainment Zone” (East Bay Times)
  • No More Cesar Chavez Blvd. in Fresno (Fresno Bee)
  • Some Carpool Lanes Aren’t Always Carpool Lanes (OC Register)
  • Dems. Try to Separate at Governor’s Debate (Merc-News)
  • CA Jet Fuel Supply Getting Low (LAT)
  • Mayors Taking Public Space Dedicated to Cars and Rededicating It to People Have Something in Common: Many Are Women (The Guardian)
  • Benches Vanishing from Train Stations, Sidewalks, Parks and Other Public Spaces (Places Journal)
  • Historians Warn That There’s No Reason to Trust in AV Future (CityLab)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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