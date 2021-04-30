Today’s Headlines
- $4 Billion Pricetag for San Diego’s Grand Central Station Has Some Balking (Union-Tribune)
- Streetsblog LA Editor Talks Freeway Expansion on KPCC
- SF Bike Coalition E.D. Steps Down (Streetsblog SF)
- Owners of those Giant Trucks Not Really Using All that Space for Anything (OC Register)
- Biden Great for Cal HSR (USNews)
- Palmdale to Burbank Proposed High-Speed Rail Alignment Flyover Video (CAHSRA YouTube)
- Bill To Return Bruce’s Beach Going to Full CA Senate (Daily Breeze)
- With Discounts and Pedal-Assist, Bike Share Becoming More Equitable (Grist)
