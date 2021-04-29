Today’s Headlines

  • In some areas during COVID, less driving, more deaths (LAist)
  • Meet the Napa Bike Champion of the Year (Patch)
  • ‘Shared Spaces’ could cost SFMTA $10 million per year (SFExaminer)
  • OC toll road authority seeks public input on future plans (OC Register)
  • Goodbye and good riddance to San Diego’s gang injunctions (SD Union-Tribune)
  • We already know how to achieve Vision Zero: by requiring advanced safety technology in cars, lowering speeds and designing streets that are safe for all. (Governing)
  • Minimum parking requirements are driving up climate-change emissions and need to go. (City Lab)
  • About that lost Congressional seat…was it because of a Latinx undercount? (SacBee)
  • Fresno expanding Project Roomkey with a catch…(Fresno Bee)

