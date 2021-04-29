Today’s Headlines
- In some areas during COVID, less driving, more deaths (LAist)
- Meet the Napa Bike Champion of the Year (Patch)
- ‘Shared Spaces’ could cost SFMTA $10 million per year (SFExaminer)
- OC toll road authority seeks public input on future plans (OC Register)
- Goodbye and good riddance to San Diego’s gang injunctions (SD Union-Tribune)
- We already know how to achieve Vision Zero: by requiring advanced safety technology in cars, lowering speeds and designing streets that are safe for all. (Governing)
- Minimum parking requirements are driving up climate-change emissions and need to go. (City Lab)
- About that lost Congressional seat…was it because of a Latinx undercount? (SacBee)
- Fresno expanding Project Roomkey with a catch…(Fresno Bee)
Extra, extra…more national headlines at Streetsblog USA.
And more California news at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF