Today’s Headlines

In some areas during COVID, less driving, more deaths (LAist)

Meet the Napa Bike Champion of the Year (Patch)

‘Shared Spaces’ could cost SFMTA $10 million per year (SFExaminer)

OC toll road authority seeks public input on future plans (OC Register)

Goodbye and good riddance to San Diego’s gang injunctions (SD Union-Tribune)

We already know how to achieve Vision Zero: by requiring advanced safety technology in cars, lowering speeds and designing streets that are safe for all. (Governing)

Minimum parking requirements are driving up climate-change emissions and need to go. (City Lab)

About that lost Congressional seat…was it because of a Latinx undercount? (SacBee)

Fresno expanding Project Roomkey with a catch…(Fresno Bee)

