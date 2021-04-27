Today’s Headlines

  • California loses Congressional seat after redistricting (SacBee)
  • San Jose considers repealing minimum parking requirements. (East Bay Times)
  • Sharks oppose downtown San Jose Village over parking (EastBayTimes)
  • Wells will start going dry in Central Valley this summer (Fresno Bee)
  • California poised for hellish fire season (LAT)
  • Opinion: San Diego region moving too slow on Climate Change (Union-Tribune)
  • LAPD claims answer to police brutality towards protestors is more funding (LAT)
  • Cal has lowest COVID rates in U.S. (SFGate)
  • Senate R’s infrastructure proposal would cut transit funding when adjusted for inflation. (Washington Post)

