Today’s Headlines
- California loses Congressional seat after redistricting (SacBee)
- San Jose considers repealing minimum parking requirements. (East Bay Times)
- Sharks oppose downtown San Jose Village over parking (EastBayTimes)
- Wells will start going dry in Central Valley this summer (Fresno Bee)
- California poised for hellish fire season (LAT)
- Opinion: San Diego region moving too slow on Climate Change (Union-Tribune)
- LAPD claims answer to police brutality towards protestors is more funding (LAT)
- Cal has lowest COVID rates in U.S. (SFGate)
- Senate R’s infrastructure proposal would cut transit funding when adjusted for inflation. (Washington Post)
