California loses Congressional seat after redistricting (SacBee)

San Jose considers repealing minimum parking requirements. (East Bay Times)

Sharks oppose downtown San Jose Village over parking (EastBayTimes)

Wells will start going dry in Central Valley this summer (Fresno Bee)

California poised for hellish fire season (LAT)

Opinion: San Diego region moving too slow on Climate Change (Union-Tribune)

LAPD claims answer to police brutality towards protestors is more funding (LAT)

Cal has lowest COVID rates in U.S. (SFGate)

Senate R’s infrastructure proposal would cut transit funding when adjusted for inflation. (Washington Post)

