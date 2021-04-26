Today’s Headlines
- CA bills on automated speed enforcement slow down (LA Times)
- COVID’s impacts on cycling (Taylor&Francis)
- Pandemic could end car dependence, if we choose (The Conversation)
- San Diego needs bikeways (Times of San Diego)
- First, commit to climate goals (Daily Californian)
- Tactics have evolved, but the fight against necessary climate policy goes on (The Hill)
- USDOT allows CA to set emission standards again (Governing)
- Newsom takes up a ban on fracking (NPR)
- No malarkey: CA high-speed rail needs Amtrak Joe (Bakersfield.com)
- San Diego’s “Grand Central Station” moves forward (Mass Transit)
- San Francisco accelerates plans for carbon neutrality (Governing)
- Explaining environmental racism: Ten examples (Yes!)
- The purposefulness of aimless walking (Dawn)
- No such thing as a “low-skill” worker – the label devalues people and their work (Route Fifty)
