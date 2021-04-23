Today’s Headlines

  • An Earth Day for Black lives (Heated)
  • Biden administration gives CA back its power to regulate vehicle emissions (SF Chronicle)
  • Biden pledges to slash greenhouse gases (Politico)
  • Senators discuss transportation funding, including transit operations (Transportation for America)
  • More on UC report on how to get carbon out of transportation (Green Car Congress)
  • Report: Lots of jobs coming as California transitions to electric transportation (Green Car Congress)
  • Newsom explores phasing out fracking permits (SF Chronicle)
  • New data show widescale use of vehicle surveillance, with little connection to safety (EFF)
  • The problem of traffic noise may not be intractable (Slate)
  • Options for upcycling and recycling bicycle gear (Bicycle Retailer)

