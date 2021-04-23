Today’s Headlines

An Earth Day for Black lives (Heated)

Biden administration gives CA back its power to regulate vehicle emissions (SF Chronicle)

Biden pledges to slash greenhouse gases (Politico)

Senators discuss transportation funding, including transit operations (Transportation for America)

More on UC report on how to get carbon out of transportation (Green Car Congress)

Report: Lots of jobs coming as California transitions to electric transportation (Green Car Congress)

Newsom explores phasing out fracking permits (SF Chronicle)

New data show widescale use of vehicle surveillance, with little connection to safety (EFF)

The problem of traffic noise may not be intractable (Slate)

Options for upcycling and recycling bicycle gear (Bicycle Retailer)

