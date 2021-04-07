Today’s Headlines
- Bill would pressure cities that don’t meet their housing targets (SF Chronicle)
- The true cost of fossil fuel subsidies (Heated)
- Using new state laws to hold on to your housing – hopefully (KQED)
- One vision for new housing at North Berkeley BART parking lot (Berkeleyside)
- Now Republicans are arguing over the meaning of “infrastructure” (NY Times)
- Pay-per-mile is the right direction (Yahoo)
- People who don’t want to spend all our money on highways find hope in DOT action in Houston (Bloomberg)
- The looming energy bill question (Energy at Haas)
