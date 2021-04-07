Today’s Headlines

Bill would pressure cities that don’t meet their housing targets (SF Chronicle)

The true cost of fossil fuel subsidies (Heated)

Using new state laws to hold on to your housing – hopefully (KQED)

One vision for new housing at North Berkeley BART parking lot (Berkeleyside)

Now Republicans are arguing over the meaning of “infrastructure” (NY Times)

Pay-per-mile is the right direction (Yahoo)

People who don’t want to spend all our money on highways find hope in DOT action in Houston (Bloomberg)

The looming energy bill question (Energy at Haas)

