Driver Crashes Through Wall, Kills People, Lands Car in Pool…Homeowner on the Hook for Repairs (OC Register)

Recall Newsom? Chances of Success Plummet as State Rebounds… (Union-Tribune)

…But Will Pain of Closures Be Enough? (SacBee)

Buttigieg Talks Bike Lanes, Green Space, Reducing Role of Cars (SFChron)

More on ‘Link21’ Regional Transit Plans (SFBizTimes)

CAL AG Becerra Approved to Run Biden’s Health Department (Union-Tribune)

Long Beach Puts Street Cleaning App on Hold During Pandemic (LB Post)

E-scooter Companies Lobbying for Tax Credit, Funding for Bike Lanes in Infrastructure Bill (Bloomberg)

More National Headlines at Streetsblog USA. More Cal Headlines at Streetsblog SF and Streetsblog LA