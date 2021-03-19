Today’s Headlines
- Driver Crashes Through Wall, Kills People, Lands Car in Pool…Homeowner on the Hook for Repairs (OC Register)
- Recall Newsom? Chances of Success Plummet as State Rebounds… (Union-Tribune)
- …But Will Pain of Closures Be Enough? (SacBee)
- Buttigieg Talks Bike Lanes, Green Space, Reducing Role of Cars (SFChron)
- More on ‘Link21’ Regional Transit Plans (SFBizTimes)
- CAL AG Becerra Approved to Run Biden’s Health Department (Union-Tribune)
- Long Beach Puts Street Cleaning App on Hold During Pandemic (LB Post)
- E-scooter Companies Lobbying for Tax Credit, Funding for Bike Lanes in Infrastructure Bill (Bloomberg)
