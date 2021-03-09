Today’s Headlines
- We must ban fossil fuels – here’s how (Guardian)
- In the meantime, Kern County Supes vote to fast-track thousands of new oil wells (KTLA)
- Federal GREEN Streets Act would push states to reduce emissions, VMT (Transport Topics)
- Berkeley (and the world) needs 100% zero-emission transportation this decade (Berkeleyside)
- Senate passes relief bill with $30B for transit (Mass Transit)
- Bay Area sprawls out ever further (SF Chronicle)
- People are not excited about going back to that time-sucking commute (East Bay Times)
- Hundreds of homeless people evicted from under a Sacramento freeway. Where to now? (Sacramento Bee)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF