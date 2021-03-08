Today’s Headlines
- E-bike prices are trending upward (Electrek)
- CA bill would require AVs to be EVs (Tech Crunch)
- Sen. Wiener on high-speed rail: jobs, climate, justice (SF Chronicle)
- Oil industry pushes for carbon tax, but regulation is not off the table (Inside Climate News)
- Who gets to have a say in energy policy and planning? The energy industry (Mother Jones)
- Busting myths about affordable housing in Fresno (Fresno Bee)
- Mexico City launches an aerial tramway (LA Times)
