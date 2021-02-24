Today’s Headlines

State auditor says CARB overstates climate benefits of its incentive programs (CalMatters)

People like commuting. So much so, they will fake commute (KRQE)

Berkeley City Council moves to end single family zoning (Fox)

Zoning for affordable housing isn’t enough to create it (CalMatters)

To cut driving, remove free parking (Journalists Resource)

LA Metro could launch free fare pilot next year (Urbanize)

Much new and useful housing data is coming out of the pandemic (Urban Wire)

New USPS mail truck unveiled – very cute, but it’s no bicycle (Jalopnik)

Utility customers are alarmingly behind on bills (San Diego Union Tribune)

Federal judge rules that California can enforce its net neutrality laws (AP)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF