Today’s Headlines
- State auditor says CARB overstates climate benefits of its incentive programs (CalMatters)
- People like commuting. So much so, they will fake commute (KRQE)
- Berkeley City Council moves to end single family zoning (Fox)
- Zoning for affordable housing isn’t enough to create it (CalMatters)
- To cut driving, remove free parking (Journalists Resource)
- LA Metro could launch free fare pilot next year (Urbanize)
- Much new and useful housing data is coming out of the pandemic (Urban Wire)
- New USPS mail truck unveiled – very cute, but it’s no bicycle (Jalopnik)
- Utility customers are alarmingly behind on bills (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Federal judge rules that California can enforce its net neutrality laws (AP)
