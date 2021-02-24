Today’s Headlines

  • State auditor says CARB overstates climate benefits of its incentive programs (CalMatters)
  • People like commuting. So much so, they will fake commute (KRQE)
  • Berkeley City Council moves to end single family zoning (Fox)
  • Zoning for affordable housing isn’t enough to create it (CalMatters)
  • To cut driving, remove free parking (Journalists Resource)
  • LA Metro could launch free fare pilot next year (Urbanize)
  • Much new and useful housing data is coming out of the pandemic (Urban Wire)
  • New USPS mail truck unveiled – very cute, but it’s no bicycle (Jalopnik)
  • Utility customers are alarmingly behind on bills (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Federal judge rules that California can enforce its net neutrality laws (AP)

