Online Now! The Bicycle Film Festival

The Bicycle Film Festival is a “curated collection” of short films from around the world about bikes and the people who love them.

The films include one about the first BMX crew in Nigeria, and another about a Ghanian immigrant in Amsterdam who teaches refugee adult women to ride bikes. One filmmaker got a bird’s-eye view of a Black Lives Matter bicycle protest ride from New York to the 2020 March on Washington. There is also a short biopic about Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor, an early competitive bike racer.

This year the Bicycle Film Festival takes place entirely online and can be watched from anywhere.

The screenings are organized geographically, with local screenings benefiting local advocacy groups. So for example, this week the festival is “in” the Davis-Sacramento area, and proceeds from the sliding scale tickets ($10 to $20) will benefit Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates and Bike Davis.

Ticket holders can screen the festival anytime from 7:00 p.m. tonight until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, February 14.

If that doesn’t work, there are other screenings available, hosted in other parts of the world, in the coming weeks.

The program is one ninety-minute program. Here’s a preview.

Find tickets here.