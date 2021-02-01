Today’s Headlines

  • Central California highway rest stops getting free fast-charge stations for EVs (Transportation Today, Patch)
  • How the coronavirus swamped California, LA (LA Times)
  • Make Black History Month meaningful for everyone this year (SF Chronicle)
  • What Outside Magazine learned from tracking bicyclist deaths in 2020
  • So Cal beach towns are cracking down on e-bike riders (The Beach Reporter)
  • What to expect from e-bike industry in 2021 (Electrek)
  • Rep. Blumenauer tries again with a bill for bike commute tax credits (Bike Portland)
  • Departments of Energy and Transportation could revolutionize transportation (Gizmodo)
  • Moving from the housing we have to the housing we need (Shelter)
  • How to build human capacity (The City Fix)
  • The arguments for Lego bike lanes (The Verge)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF