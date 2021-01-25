Today’s Headlines

  • Parsing the complicated negotiations over clean energy, conservation–and money (LA Times)
  • Newsom likely to end stay-at-home orders (LA Times)
  • Will eviction moratorium end soon? (SF Chronicle)
  • Survey: Californians want state to invest in all forms of transportation – and reduce emissions (Transportation Today)
  • How COVID could affect California transportation revenues (Roads&Bridges)
  • Bike shops face supply shortages (San Diego News)
  • Can climate policy do everything? (Energy Institute at Haas)
  • Counting pedestrian deaths in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)
  • Modesto police arrest kids for not obeying traffic rules on their bikes (Modesto Bee)

