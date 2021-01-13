Today’s Headlines
- Bakersfield says it has ended chronic homelessness (Fast Company)
- COVID job losses will increase LA’s homeless population (LA Times)
- Greater Sacramento region stay-at-home order lifted (but wear a mask) (Sacramento Bee)
- …while LA County braces for another surge on top of this one (LA Times)
- Uber, Lyft drivers sue to overturn Prop 22 (Transport Topics, Sacramento Bee)
- Temporary closures planned at Richmond BART station (Local News Matters)
- How downtowns could rebound and thrive (Route Fifty)
- Why bike-share works really well, sometimes (BBC)
- USDOT releases autonomous vehicle guidance (Planetizen)
- AARP releases handbook for building better neighborhoods
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF