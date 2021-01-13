Today’s Headlines

  • Bakersfield says it has ended chronic homelessness (Fast Company)
    • COVID job losses will increase LA’s homeless population (LA Times)
  • Greater Sacramento region stay-at-home order lifted (but wear a mask) (Sacramento Bee)
    • …while LA County braces for another surge on top of this one (LA Times)
  • Uber, Lyft drivers sue to overturn Prop 22 (Transport Topics, Sacramento Bee)
  • Temporary closures planned at Richmond BART station (Local News Matters)
  • How downtowns could rebound and thrive (Route Fifty)
  • Why bike-share works really well, sometimes (BBC)
  • USDOT releases autonomous vehicle guidance (Planetizen)
  • AARP releases handbook for building better neighborhoods

