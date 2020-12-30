Today’s Headlines
- California’s coronavirus surge is the worst in the nation (SF Chronicle)
- Energy and environmental policies of 2020 (Resources)
- Carbon emissions from ride hailing appear to be even worse than previously believed (Futurity)
- SF Muni developed an equity toolkit to help identify, fix gaps in service (Mass Transit)
- Vallejo Transit Center set to expand (Bay Link)
- The bike boom was “insane” in Napa Valley (Napa Valley Register)
- No more cash tolls on Bay Area bridges (NBC)
- Santa Rosa police using bait bikes, thinking they will solve bike theft (Press Democrat)
- “Defund the police” is not just a slogan (SF Chronicle)
- Wealthy California cities – hello, Newport Beach – are getting away with not building affordable housing (CalMatters)
- GOP stalls Congressional move to increase relief checks (LA Times)
