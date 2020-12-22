Today’s Headlines
- Virginia decriminalizes jaywalking (Systemic Failure)
- Public transit must come back (The Atlantic)
- LA Metro launches on-demand service (Government Technology)
- First rail for future OC Streetcar goes down in Santa Ana (PR Newswire)
- Buckle down, no one’s going anywhere soon (LA Times)
- But first: Christmas traditions! (LA Times)
- Why environmental justice is necessary (Sierra Club)
- How remote work could change housing (CalMatters)
- Rental registries are needed now (Shelter)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF