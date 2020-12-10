Today’s Headlines
- It’s not your imagination: Drivers are increasingly reckless and increasingly distracted (Planetizen)
- Is intersection design preventing people from walking and biking? (Streetsblog Denver)
- Rail projects in San Diego-Los Angeles corridor get some funding (The Coast News)
- SMART board to host “listening session” on bike and pedestrian pathway (Bay Area Metro)
- Fully driverless vehicles are cruising around San Francisco (The Verge)
- Update on improved public spaces in Santa Monica (SantaMonica.gov)
- Caltrans District 7 (LA-Ventura) gets a new director (MyNewsLA)
- Bay Area Air District offering grants to reduce diesel pollution (Daily Republic)
- Facebook pledges money for affordable housing (KQED)
- Toxic tap water is part of California’s racist legacy (Sacramento Bee)
- Playgrounds can stay open (LA Times)
