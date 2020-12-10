Today’s Headlines

  • It’s not your imagination: Drivers are increasingly reckless and increasingly distracted (Planetizen)
  • Is intersection design preventing people from walking and biking? (Streetsblog Denver)
  • Rail projects in San Diego-Los Angeles corridor get some funding (The Coast News)
  • SMART board to host “listening session” on bike and pedestrian pathway (Bay Area Metro)
  • Fully driverless vehicles are cruising around San Francisco (The Verge)
  • Update on improved public spaces in Santa Monica (SantaMonica.gov)
  • Caltrans District 7 (LA-Ventura) gets a new director (MyNewsLA)
  • Bay Area Air District offering grants to reduce diesel pollution (Daily Republic)
  • Facebook pledges money for affordable housing (KQED)
  • Toxic tap water is part of California’s racist legacy (Sacramento Bee)
  • Playgrounds can stay open (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF