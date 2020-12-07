Today’s Headlines
- 20,000 Californians dead. If you are able to, just stay home. (LA Times)
- Mass transit faces huge cuts across the nation (NY Times)
- And proposed federal relief is not enough (CityLab)
- Seamless integrated transit is complicated – and political (SF Examiner)
- More about how tire pollution is killing salmon (Inverse)
- Profiles of people who cannot pay rent (CalMatters)
- Buying hotels for housing could be a long-term homelessness solution (PEW)
- New CA legislative session begins today (Sacramento Bee, SF Chronicle)
- “Luxury” housing development in San Diego offers land swap in exchange for building on environmental reserve (San Diego Union Tribune)
- The fight over natural gas in homes (LA Times)
- Biden nominates CA Attorney General Xavier Becerra to head Health and Human Services (NY Times)
- Another automaker – Nissan – drops support for Trump administration’s stance on emissions standards (KTLA)
- GM had already changed sides (The Hill)
- Trump/Barr are in a hurry to execute people before they leave office (LA Times)
