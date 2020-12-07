Today’s Headlines

  • 20,000 Californians dead. If you are able to, just stay home. (LA Times)
  • Mass transit faces huge cuts across the nation (NY Times)
    • And proposed federal relief is not enough (CityLab)
  • Seamless integrated transit is complicated – and political (SF Examiner)
  • More about how tire pollution is killing salmon (Inverse)
  • Profiles of people who cannot pay rent (CalMatters)
  • Buying hotels for housing could be a long-term homelessness solution (PEW)
  • New CA legislative session begins today (Sacramento Bee, SF Chronicle)
  • “Luxury” housing development in San Diego offers land swap in exchange for building on environmental reserve (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • The fight over natural gas in homes (LA Times)
  • Biden nominates CA Attorney General Xavier Becerra to head Health and Human Services (NY Times)
  • Another automaker – Nissan – drops support for Trump administration’s stance on emissions standards (KTLA)
    • GM had already changed sides (The Hill)
  • Trump/Barr are in a hurry to execute people before they leave office (LA Times)

