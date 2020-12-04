Today’s Headlines

  • Done right, automated traffic enforcement can alleviate bias (Smart Cities Dive)
  • CA environmental groups object to idea of CARB chair Mary Nichols heading up US EPA (KQED)
  • How environmental justice can return to US EPA (High Country News)
  • Toxic pollution from tires may be killing salmon (SF Chronicle)
  • Biden could ensure all agencies fight climate change (Gizmodo)
  • A Biden administration could boost lawsuits holding oil industry liable for climate change (SF Chronicle)
  • Anti-union senator Glazer is mad at BART for securing early contract with its workers (SF Chronicle)
  • It should never be suburbs vs cities; we’re in this together (Governing)
  • These transit agencies are working to increase affordable housing (Transit Center)

