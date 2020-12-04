Today’s Headlines
- Done right, automated traffic enforcement can alleviate bias (Smart Cities Dive)
- CA environmental groups object to idea of CARB chair Mary Nichols heading up US EPA (KQED)
- Politico profiles Nichols
- How environmental justice can return to US EPA (High Country News)
- Toxic pollution from tires may be killing salmon (SF Chronicle)
- Biden could ensure all agencies fight climate change (Gizmodo)
- A Biden administration could boost lawsuits holding oil industry liable for climate change (SF Chronicle)
- Anti-union senator Glazer is mad at BART for securing early contract with its workers (SF Chronicle)
- It should never be suburbs vs cities; we’re in this together (Governing)
- These transit agencies are working to increase affordable housing (Transit Center)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF