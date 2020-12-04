Today’s Headlines

Done right, automated traffic enforcement can alleviate bias (Smart Cities Dive)

CA environmental groups object to idea of CARB chair Mary Nichols heading up US EPA (KQED) Politico profiles Nichols

How environmental justice can return to US EPA (High Country News)

Toxic pollution from tires may be killing salmon (SF Chronicle)

Biden could ensure all agencies fight climate change (Gizmodo)

A Biden administration could boost lawsuits holding oil industry liable for climate change (SF Chronicle)

Anti-union senator Glazer is mad at BART for securing early contract with its workers (SF Chronicle)

It should never be suburbs vs cities; we’re in this together (Governing)

These transit agencies are working to increase affordable housing (Transit Center)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF