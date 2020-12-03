Today’s Headlines
- Humboldt still wants to widen Hwy 101 despite threat to old growth redwoods (SF Chronicle)
- LA approves plans for a so-called “green city” at Warner Center in SFV (LA Times)
- Parking lot in San Diego turned into a pedestrian plaza (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Marin County affordable housing project approved under SB 35 rules (Bay Area Metro)
- Natural gas bans: Oakland approves for all new buildings (East Bay Times, SF Chronicle)
- San Jose passes one for commercial buildings (San Jose Spotlight)
- You can’t be a climate mayor if you keep widening freeways (City Observatory)
- Cities are not bad for your health (BBC)
- Bicycle industry booming (Mother Earth News)
- What it can take to be a professional bike racer when you’re Black (NY Times)
- Companies with some of the largest carbon footprints – Amazon, Uber, Jet Blue – make a climate pledge (KFGO)
- Home shopping’s carbon footprint: Amazon emits more CO2 than 9 European Union countries (in Spanish) (El Pais)
- Who got PPP loans, and for how much? It’s all available (Business Journals)
- A dry December means continued fire risk (SF Chronicle)
- The harms from Trump’s attempts to meddle with the census (Washington Post)
