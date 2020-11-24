Today’s Headlines

  • Two neighboring cities – Oakland and Berkeley – have very different notions of what makes a “complete street” (Systemic Failure)
  • What would it take to provide every city with high-quality, zero-emission public transit? It’s achievable (Urban Wire)
  • Bay Area transit advocates push to use capital funds to save transit jobs (Mass Transit)
  • People want public transit and are willing to support it (Pew)
  • The “third wave” of micromobility (Metro)
  • General Motors drops fight with California over clean car standards (CalMatters, Transport Topics)
  • Big retail is making huge profits during COVID, but their employees not much (Brookings)
  • States have to keep fighting on climate, even with new federal administration (E&E News)
  • Lots of people’s mortgage payments are late (Daily News)
  • Californians who might be tapped for Biden’s cabinet (Capitol Weekly)

