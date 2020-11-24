Today’s Headlines
- Two neighboring cities – Oakland and Berkeley – have very different notions of what makes a “complete street” (Systemic Failure)
- What would it take to provide every city with high-quality, zero-emission public transit? It’s achievable (Urban Wire)
- Bay Area transit advocates push to use capital funds to save transit jobs (Mass Transit)
- People want public transit and are willing to support it (Pew)
- The “third wave” of micromobility (Metro)
- General Motors drops fight with California over clean car standards (CalMatters, Transport Topics)
- Big retail is making huge profits during COVID, but their employees not much (Brookings)
- States have to keep fighting on climate, even with new federal administration (E&E News)
- Lots of people’s mortgage payments are late (Daily News)
- Californians who might be tapped for Biden’s cabinet (Capitol Weekly)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF