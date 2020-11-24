Today’s Headlines

Two neighboring cities – Oakland and Berkeley – have very different notions of what makes a “complete street” (Systemic Failure)

What would it take to provide every city with high-quality, zero-emission public transit? It’s achievable (Urban Wire)

Bay Area transit advocates push to use capital funds to save transit jobs (Mass Transit)

People want public transit and are willing to support it (Pew)

The “third wave” of micromobility (Metro)

General Motors drops fight with California over clean car standards (CalMatters, Transport Topics)

Big retail is making huge profits during COVID, but their employees not much (Brookings)

States have to keep fighting on climate, even with new federal administration (E&E News)

Lots of people’s mortgage payments are late (Daily News)

Californians who might be tapped for Biden’s cabinet (Capitol Weekly)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF