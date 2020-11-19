Today’s Headlines
- Not knowing what’s causing this surge is a handicap (LA Times)
- It’s hitting Black workers harder (Sacramento Bee)
- Healthcare systems know everyone needs access to grocery stores (NextCity)
- MTC backs off mandatory telecommute goal (SF Examiner)
- LA argues about oil wells, setbacks (LA Times)
- State argues that Prop 22 does not apply to Uber and Lyft drivers (Sacramento Bee)
- What now with ride-hail? (CalMatters)
- Electric car industry forms a lobbying group (The Verge)
- New California EV rebates (Clean Technica)
- Money for a freeway in Diamond Bar (ABC7)
- Money for interchange in Monterey (Monterey County Weekly)
- The effects of displacing people for highways last a long time (AZ Central)
- Police train landlords on how to keep out renters that have been arrested (LA Times)
- The Biden cabinet appointments that matter (Five Thirty Eight)
