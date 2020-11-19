Today’s Headlines

  • Not knowing what’s causing this surge is a handicap (LA Times)
  • Healthcare systems know everyone needs access to grocery stores (NextCity)
  • MTC backs off mandatory telecommute goal (SF Examiner)
  • LA argues about oil wells, setbacks (LA Times)
  • State argues that Prop 22 does not apply to Uber and Lyft drivers (Sacramento Bee)
  • What now with ride-hail? (CalMatters)
  • Electric car industry forms a lobbying group (The Verge)
  • New California EV rebates (Clean Technica)
  • Money for a freeway in Diamond Bar (ABC7)
  • Money for interchange in Monterey (Monterey County Weekly)
  • The effects of displacing people for highways last a long time (AZ Central)
  • Police train landlords on how to keep out renters that have been arrested (LA Times)
  • The Biden cabinet appointments that matter (Five Thirty Eight)

