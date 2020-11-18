Today’s Headlines
- Pasadena plans to use OTS grant for bike and pedestrian education, data collection (Patch)
- Cities make space for skateboarders (NY Times)
- Too late: Some regret voting for Prop 22 (Washington Post)
- The Netherlands installs e-bike charging posts at train stations (Electrek)
- UK government launches program to discount the price of e-bikes by as much as a third (Cycling Weekly)
- Affordable housing grant to build project in Imperial (The Desert Review)
- Madera breaks ground on affordable housing project (The Business Journal)
- Solar panels in disadvantaged communities are selling power to the grid (MicroGridKnowledge)
- Cap-and-trade creates a new, booming international market (Natural Gas Intel)
- Biden climate plan for better, more equitable buildings (NRDC)
- Is your city planning for Black-owned businesses? (Next City)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF