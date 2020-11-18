Today’s Headlines

  • Pasadena plans to use OTS grant for bike and pedestrian education, data collection (Patch)
  • Cities make space for skateboarders (NY Times)
  • Too late: Some regret voting for Prop 22 (Washington Post)
  • The Netherlands installs e-bike charging posts at train stations (Electrek)
  • UK government launches program to discount the price of e-bikes by as much as a third (Cycling Weekly)
  • Affordable housing grant to build project in Imperial (The Desert Review)
  • Madera breaks ground on affordable housing project (The Business Journal)
  • Solar panels in disadvantaged communities are selling power to the grid (MicroGridKnowledge)
  • Cap-and-trade creates a new, booming international market (Natural Gas Intel)
  • Biden climate plan for better, more equitable buildings (NRDC)
  • Is your city planning for Black-owned businesses? (Next City)

