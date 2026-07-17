The Week in Short Video
Streetsblog USA's headlines you might have missed, bikes and trains, and car-free Wilshire in MacArthur Park.
By Ren Zaro Fitzgerald , Joe Linton , Roger Rudick , Errin Vasquez , Damien Newton and Joe Anthony
11:59 AM PDT on July 17, 2026
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