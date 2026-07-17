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Friday Video

The Week in Short Video

Streetsblog USA's headlines you might have missed, bikes and trains, and car-free Wilshire in MacArthur Park.
11:59 AM PDT on July 17, 2026
The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok for Streetsblog LA and California, and YouTube for Streetsblog USA. But if you’re not a fan of those platforms, here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTokYouTubeBlueSkyInstagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueSkyInstagramFacebook.

Streetsblog USA: TikTokYouTube

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel, and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Monday: At Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald gives an update on some headlines from around the country.

Tuesday: Last week, Streetsblog L.A. covered a plan to close a part of Wilshire Boulevard to restore MacArthur Park. Over the weekend, SBLA Editor Joe Linton visited a temporary open streets event demonstrating how the plan will work. SBLA short video highlights the Reconnecting MacArthur Park (plan) and Park to Park (event).

@streetsblogla8

LA is planning to close part of Wilshire Blvd to make #MacArthurPark bigger and better

♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Wednesday: In San Francisco, Roger Rudick ponders why every transit agency except SF Muni seems to understand that bikes and trains go great together.

@streetsblogcal

Transit and bikes go together! Except for SF Muni…#sanfrancisco #BIKES #trains #muni

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

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Photo of Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick
Photo of Errin Vasquez
Errin Vasquez
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos

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Friday Video | Video

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