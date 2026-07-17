The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok for Streetsblog LA and California, and YouTube for Streetsblog USA. But if you’re not a fan of those platforms, here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel, and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Monday: At Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald gives an update on some headlines from around the country.

Tuesday: Last week, Streetsblog L.A. covered a plan to close a part of Wilshire Boulevard to restore MacArthur Park. Over the weekend, SBLA Editor Joe Linton visited a temporary open streets event demonstrating how the plan will work. SBLA short video highlights the Reconnecting MacArthur Park (plan) and Park to Park (event).

@streetsblogla8 LA is planning to close part of Wilshire Blvd to make #MacArthurPark bigger and better ♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Wednesday: In San Francisco, Roger Rudick ponders why every transit agency except SF Muni seems to understand that bikes and trains go great together.