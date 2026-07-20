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Monday’s Headlines

North County Transit is the first of the major transit operators to deal with fed/state funding head on.
7:34 AM PDT on July 20, 2026
Monday’s Headlines

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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