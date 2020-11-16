Today’s Headlines
- Stay home for Thanksgiving, or plan to quarantine (Sacramento Bee)
- Caltrans offers temporary permits for businesses to operate on state highways – think parklets (RedHeaded Black Belt)
- Imperial Valley gets state grant for affordable housing (Imperial Valley Press)
- Butte County gets grants for bicycle safety program through ChicoVelo (Enterprise-Record)
- Redondo Beach could be better for people on foot, bike (Easy Reader News)
- Rail service to expand to San Diego Convention Center (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Telework “revolution” is completely lopsided (Route Fifty)
- Weekend COVID surge alarms officials (LA Times)
- Castle fire was hot enough to kill Giant Sequoia trees (LA Times)
- People with low incomes burdened more by sales taxes (KQED)
- About that LA City Council race… and the media’s role (LA Podcast)
- Outgoing San Diego mayor pushes affordable housing policy (KPBS)
- What a different lame duck could do to environmental regulation (Earth Institute)
