Today’s Headlines

  • Stay home for Thanksgiving, or plan to quarantine (Sacramento Bee)
  • Caltrans offers temporary permits for businesses to operate on state highways – think parklets (RedHeaded Black Belt)
  • Imperial Valley gets state grant for affordable housing (Imperial Valley Press)
  • Butte County gets grants for bicycle safety program through ChicoVelo (Enterprise-Record)
  • Redondo Beach could be better for people on foot, bike (Easy Reader News)
  • Rail service to expand to San Diego Convention Center (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Telework “revolution” is completely lopsided (Route Fifty)
  • Weekend COVID surge alarms officials (LA Times)
  • Castle fire was hot enough to kill Giant Sequoia trees (LA Times)
  • People with low incomes burdened more by sales taxes (KQED)
  • About that LA City Council race… and the media’s role (LA Podcast)
  • Outgoing San Diego mayor pushes affordable housing policy (KPBS)
  • What a different lame duck could do to environmental regulation (Earth Institute)

