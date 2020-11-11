Today’s Headlines
Thank you to U.S. veterans, past and present.
- Bay Area transit agencies are hanging by a thread (SF Chronicle)
- Bus lanes solve many things (US PIRG)
- LA Metro CEO to head Biden transition team for transportation (LA Times)
- Not just electric! Legislators want some flexibility in Governor’s push for clean vehicles (H2)
- Wouldn’t it be great if cars had speed limiters? But no – that’s only for e-bikes in the EU (The Verge)
- San Ramon considers a bike/ped bridge along the Iron Horse trail (Danville San Ramon)
- New Palo Alto garage: who gets to park there? Local employees left hanging (Palo Alto Online)
- Long Beach gets state grant for bicycle education, programs (Signal Tribune)
- Palo Alto to extend car-free zones through May (Palo Alto Online)
- After Prop 22, who’s still covered by A.B. 5? (Wired)
- How your area’s climate will change: this app will tell you (Phys.org)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF