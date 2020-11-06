Today’s Headlines

  • Catching the bus without catching COVID (Monterey Herald)
  • Can California meet its climate goals? (GreenBiz)
  • GoHuman traffic safety program gets $1.25m state grant (MyNewsLA)
  • VW’s emissions cheating settlement is putting more diesel vehicles on the road (NY Times)
  • Climate change adaptation may not help marginalized people (KCET)
  • Uber and Lyft just bought a law (Curbed)
  • Food delivery apps are not great for restaurants (Berkeleyside)
  • Why rent control measures are so hard to pass (LA Times)

