Today’s Headlines
- Catching the bus without catching COVID (Monterey Herald)
- Can California meet its climate goals? (GreenBiz)
- GoHuman traffic safety program gets $1.25m state grant (MyNewsLA)
- VW’s emissions cheating settlement is putting more diesel vehicles on the road (NY Times)
- Climate change adaptation may not help marginalized people (KCET)
- Uber and Lyft just bought a law (Curbed)
- Food delivery apps are not great for restaurants (Berkeleyside)
- Why rent control measures are so hard to pass (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF