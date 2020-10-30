Today’s Headlines
- All stimulus policies affect the climate whether they mean to or not (Roosevelt Institute)
- Stop trying to fit all other modes around cars (Meeting of the Minds)
- Transit service cuts would also lead to job losses (NY Times)
- The race to zero emissions (Business Journal)
- Redfin sued for redlining (GeekWire)
- There’s an app for reporting bike lane obstructions (Bicycle Retailer)
- Conversations about e-bikes on National Forest, BLM lands ongoing (Colorado Sun)
- When police respond with brutality, they don’t pay – cities (taxpayers) do (CityLab)
- COVID spikes in LA (LA Times)
- and East Oakland has been hard hit (East Bay Express)
- Mapping wasted energy and light pollution (BBC)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF