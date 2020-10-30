Today’s Headlines

  • All stimulus policies affect the climate whether they mean to or not (Roosevelt Institute)
  • Stop trying to fit all other modes around cars (Meeting of the Minds)
  • Transit service cuts would also lead to job losses (NY Times)
  • The race to zero emissions (Business Journal)
  • Redfin sued for redlining (GeekWire)
  • There’s an app for reporting bike lane obstructions (Bicycle Retailer)
  • Conversations about e-bikes on National Forest, BLM lands ongoing (Colorado Sun)
  • When police respond with brutality, they don’t pay – cities (taxpayers) do (CityLab)
  • COVID spikes in LA (LA Times)
  • Mapping wasted energy and light pollution (BBC)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF