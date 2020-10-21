Today’s Headlines
- Roadblocks for California’s clean vehicle goals (S&P Global)
- Coachella approves money to get CV Link construction going (KESQ)
- CARB to vehicle makers: tell us about your emissions cheat devices before we find them on our own (Transportation Today News)
- Biking is up, and so is bike theft (CBS)
- Even in Amsterdam, biking is up; parking is a problem (The Guardian)
- Santa Barbara considers temporary e-bike docks; permanent ones “don’t fit historic character” of downtown (Noozhawk)
- CA GHGs are rising (SF Chronicle)
- Emissions exposure may increase COVID mortality (Pew)
- Oakland sets restrictions on where homeless people can live (SF Chronicle)
- Inching towards a new relief package (LA Times)
- When will your ballot be counted? The perks of voting early (CalMatters)
