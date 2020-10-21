Today’s Headlines

Roadblocks for California’s clean vehicle goals (S&P Global)

Coachella approves money to get CV Link construction going (KESQ)

CARB to vehicle makers: tell us about your emissions cheat devices before we find them on our own (Transportation Today News)

Biking is up, and so is bike theft (CBS)

Even in Amsterdam, biking is up; parking is a problem (The Guardian)

Santa Barbara considers temporary e-bike docks; permanent ones “don’t fit historic character” of downtown (Noozhawk)

CA GHGs are rising (SF Chronicle)

Emissions exposure may increase COVID mortality (Pew)

Oakland sets restrictions on where homeless people can live (SF Chronicle)

Inching towards a new relief package (LA Times)

When will your ballot be counted? The perks of voting early (CalMatters)

