Today’s Headlines

  • Roadblocks for California’s clean vehicle goals (S&P Global)
  • Coachella approves money to get CV Link construction going (KESQ)
  • CARB to vehicle makers: tell us about your emissions cheat devices before we find them on our own (Transportation Today News)
  • Biking is up, and so is bike theft (CBS)
  • Even in Amsterdam, biking is up; parking is a problem (The Guardian)
  • Santa Barbara considers temporary e-bike docks; permanent ones “don’t fit historic character” of downtown (Noozhawk)
  • CA GHGs are rising (SF Chronicle)
  • Emissions exposure may increase COVID mortality (Pew)
  • Oakland sets restrictions on where homeless people can live (SF Chronicle)
  • Inching towards a new relief package (LA Times)
  • When will your ballot be counted? The perks of voting early (CalMatters)

