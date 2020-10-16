Today’s Headlines

  • US Forest Service is updating e-bike guidelines, seeks input (Bicycle Retailer)
  • New pedestrian guide for urban planners (Intelligent Transport)
  • Bicycle coalition installs hundreds of bike racks around Lake Tahoe (Tahoe Daily Tribune)
  • Pandemic shutdowns cause lasting carbon dioxide decline (UC Irvine)
  • Even with less driving, traffic deaths went up (Curbed)
  • Climate change is wreaking havoc with the power grid (LA Times)
  • California Energy Commission approves funds for zero-emission transportation projects (Green Car Congress)
  • California climate investments tackle food waste (YubaNet)
  • Cities aim to remove police from psychiatric emergency calls (NPR)
  • Investing in Neighborhood Safety Offices (American Progress)
  • Oversight commission calls for LA Sheriff to resign (LA Times)
  • What we learned from CARES act benefits: not a “waste” and not an incentive for laziness (Chicago Policy Review)
  • Rich cities will be alright (Washington Post)
  • The tenants who evicted their landlord (NY Times)
  • California has had only a 70% response rate to US Census (KTLA)

