Today’s Headlines
- US Forest Service is updating e-bike guidelines, seeks input (Bicycle Retailer)
- New pedestrian guide for urban planners (Intelligent Transport)
- Bicycle coalition installs hundreds of bike racks around Lake Tahoe (Tahoe Daily Tribune)
- Pandemic shutdowns cause lasting carbon dioxide decline (UC Irvine)
- Even with less driving, traffic deaths went up (Curbed)
- Climate change is wreaking havoc with the power grid (LA Times)
- California Energy Commission approves funds for zero-emission transportation projects (Green Car Congress)
- California climate investments tackle food waste (YubaNet)
- Cities aim to remove police from psychiatric emergency calls (NPR)
- Investing in Neighborhood Safety Offices (American Progress)
- Oversight commission calls for LA Sheriff to resign (LA Times)
- What we learned from CARES act benefits: not a “waste” and not an incentive for laziness (Chicago Policy Review)
- Rich cities will be alright (Washington Post)
- The tenants who evicted their landlord (NY Times)
- California has had only a 70% response rate to US Census (KTLA)
