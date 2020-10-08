Today’s Headlines
- Women in NY are biking in record numbers. It’s important to understand why (NY Times)
- Could Uber push Prop 22 beyond California? (TechCrunch)
- San Jose passes an ambitious bike plan (NRDC)
- Cambridge sets a hard deadline to get its bike network completed (Cambridge Bike Safety)
- E-bike sales are booming, but customer support is in short supply (Electrek)
- Potential public health benefits from ambitious clean transit programs are huge (NRDC)
- Trump ends stimulus negotiations, dealing a blow to Californians (SF Chronicle)
- and to transit (Washington Post)
- The Reckoning: When a pandemic collides with systemic racism (Federal Reserve Bank of Boston)
- ICE has been arresting people in California’s sanctuary cities (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF