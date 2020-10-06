Today’s Headlines

  • Tomorrow is California Clean Air Day. Do your part.
  • Rain? Please? (SF Chronicle)
  • South Lake Tahoe to hold webinar on long range transportation plan (South Tahoe Now)
  • Restaurants are taking over the streets (NPR)
    • Which is a popular move (Medium)
  • Exxon plans to greatly increase its emissions, because business (Bloomberg)
  • Autonomous vehicle companies aren’t slowing down testing for pandemic or smoke (The Verge)
  • Some landlords are just changing locks, just ignoring eviction moratoriums (Tampa Bay News)
  • In California, women still face persistent barriers to well-being (California Budget and Policy Center)
    • And women of color do not have equal access to maternal care (Capitol Weekly)

