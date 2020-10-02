Today’s Headlines
- Mask-deriding president allegedly tests positive for COVID (NY Times)
- New bridge opens in Long Beach, but not the bike/pedestrian path on it (Long Beach Post)
- The Wifi Bus connects internet and transit (San Jose Spotlight)
- Implications of the split-roll property tax reform proposed in Prop 15 (Urban Institute)
- Overdue rent is piling up, more assistance needed (Route Fifty)
- Rents in the Bay Area are going down (SF Chronicle)
- California says counties must reduce COVID in the most vulnerable, hard-hit areas before they can open (LA Times)
- Santa Cruz County’s fire has worsened its already-serious housing shortage (SF Chronicle)
- ICE is preparing raids in sanctuary cities (Washington Post)
