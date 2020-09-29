Today’s Headlines

  • CA Governor signs law exempting sustainable transportation from CEQA (SF Chronicle)
  • Electric cargo bikes are already replacing trucks in cities (Electrek)
  • E-bike subsidies would empower people to use cars less (Kinder Rice)
  • China to begin piloting autonomous taxis in busy cities (Fast Company)
  • Localism matters in a crisis (Strong Towns)
  • COVID’s impact on traffic, revenues, and operations of toll roads: they down (Transportation Today)
  • A look at LA Metro’s long-range transportation plan (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Assemblymember Frazier plans to introduce a bill to stop wildfires (East County Today)
  • Study: California is among most dangerous places for children traveling in cars (Business Wire)
  • Evictions are going to be really really bad (Slate)
  • Small businesses are really suffering (Berkeleyside)

