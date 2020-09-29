Today’s Headlines
- CA Governor signs law exempting sustainable transportation from CEQA (SF Chronicle)
- Electric cargo bikes are already replacing trucks in cities (Electrek)
- E-bike subsidies would empower people to use cars less (Kinder Rice)
- China to begin piloting autonomous taxis in busy cities (Fast Company)
- Localism matters in a crisis (Strong Towns)
- COVID’s impact on traffic, revenues, and operations of toll roads: they down (Transportation Today)
- A look at LA Metro’s long-range transportation plan (Smart Cities Dive)
- Assemblymember Frazier plans to introduce a bill to stop wildfires (East County Today)
- Study: California is among most dangerous places for children traveling in cars (Business Wire)
- Evictions are going to be really really bad (Slate)
- Small businesses are really suffering (Berkeleyside)
