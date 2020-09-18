Today’s Headlines

  • Plan for Sacramento light rail moves ahead (Capital Public Radio)
  • LA Metro’s traffic reduction study gearing up (The Source)
  • Lessons from Oakland’s 20-year BRT saga (Transit Center)
  • Santa Barbara’s State Street, closed to cars, has seen lots of biking and walking – and the bikes are just too much for some (News Press)
  • Construction begins on multi-use path in Santa Barbara (Edhat)
  • Davis installs new bike lockers at Amtrak station (Daily Democrat)
  • How urban leaders could save us from SUVs (CityLab)
  • Bay Area home prices are still going up (SF Chronicle)
  • Local climate action in US proves resilient to COVID (TheCityFix)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF