Today’s Headlines
- HCD finalizes list of cities that aren’t meeting affordable housing goals and must streamline – few are exempt (California Housing and Development Report)
- Santa Ana has exceeded state affordable housing goals, and is considering relaxing developer rules (Voice of OC)
- Some bills on the governor’s desk (NRDC)
- Fewer buses, longer waits in Yolo County (Daily Democrat)
- S.B. 288 will streamlining CEQA for sustainable transportation (JD Supra)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF