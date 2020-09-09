Today’s Headlines

HCD finalizes list of cities that aren’t meeting affordable housing goals and must streamline – few are exempt (California Housing and Development Report)

Santa Ana has exceeded state affordable housing goals, and is considering relaxing developer rules (Voice of OC)

Some bills on the governor’s desk (NRDC)

Fewer buses, longer waits in Yolo County (Daily Democrat)

S.B. 288 will streamlining CEQA for sustainable transportation (JD Supra)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF