Today’s Headlines
- Governor Newsom signs bill with some eviction protections just before they expire (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- The pandemic has exposed how broken the housing system is (Medium)
- What’s on the governor’s desk (LA Times)
- Last-minute shenanigans kill bill to allow duplexes in single-family zones (LA Times)
- A public transit agency reinvents itself under COVID (Governing)
- A bus line goes down, and a bike riding hero spreads the news (Berkeleyside)
- Bill to speed public transit projects passes (SF Chronicle)
- We expect too much from both transit and the US Postal Service (CityLab)
- Progress on Fresno’s cap-and-trade-funded projects (The Business Journal)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF