Air pollution is much worse for health than we have understood, and ditching fossil fuels would pay for itself (Vox)

Bill to create minimum setbacks between oil wells and housing fails in Assembly (LA Times) The issue isn’t going away, and the oil industry hopes to shape the conversation (LA Times)

Early COVID missteps cost California money, lives (LA Times)

Tax the rich? (CalMatters)

Prisons are bad? So is releasing COVID-positive people without any support (CapRadio)

CTC allocates highway moneys (KSBY)

