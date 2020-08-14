Today’s Headlines
- Air pollution is much worse for health than we have understood, and ditching fossil fuels would pay for itself (Vox)
- Bill to create minimum setbacks between oil wells and housing fails in Assembly (LA Times)
- The issue isn’t going away, and the oil industry hopes to shape the conversation (LA Times)
- Early COVID missteps cost California money, lives (LA Times)
- Tax the rich? (CalMatters)
- Prisons are bad? So is releasing COVID-positive people without any support (CapRadio)
- CTC allocates highway moneys (KSBY)
