Today’s Headlines

  • Air pollution is much worse for health than we have understood, and ditching fossil fuels would pay for itself (Vox)
  • Bill to create minimum setbacks between oil wells and housing fails in Assembly (LA Times)
    • The issue isn’t going away, and the oil industry hopes to shape the conversation (LA Times)
  • Early COVID missteps cost California money, lives (LA Times)
  • Tax the rich? (CalMatters)
  • Prisons are bad? So is releasing COVID-positive people without any support (CapRadio)
  • CTC allocates highway moneys (KSBY)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF