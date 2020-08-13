Today’s Headlines
- Cars could be safer for pedestrians, but nobody wants that (Bloomberg)
- Study: How e-bikes can significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions (TreeHugger)
- How to increase bicycling: Lessons from Bogota (YouTube)
- How sustainable freight transportation can help keep pollution down (World Economic Forum)
- Uber and Lyft threaten shut down in California until after November, when they hope to overturn A.B. 5 (LA Times)
- Kamala Harris’ record on racial justice and the environment (Mother Jones)
- Oakland teens have some ideas for improving distance learning (Oaklandside)
