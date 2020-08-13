Today’s Headlines

Cars could be safer for pedestrians, but nobody wants that (Bloomberg)

Study: How e-bikes can significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions (TreeHugger)

How to increase bicycling: Lessons from Bogota (YouTube)

How sustainable freight transportation can help keep pollution down (World Economic Forum)

Uber and Lyft threaten shut down in California until after November, when they hope to overturn A.B. 5 (LA Times)

Kamala Harris’ record on racial justice and the environment (Mother Jones)

Oakland teens have some ideas for improving distance learning (Oaklandside)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF