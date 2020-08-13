Today’s Headlines

  • Cars could be safer for pedestrians, but nobody wants that (Bloomberg)
  • Study: How e-bikes can significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions (TreeHugger)
  • How to increase bicycling: Lessons from Bogota (YouTube)
  • How sustainable freight transportation can help keep pollution down (World Economic Forum)
  • Uber and Lyft threaten shut down in California until after November, when they hope to overturn A.B. 5 (LA Times)
  • Kamala Harris’ record on racial justice and the environment (Mother Jones)
  • Oakland teens have some ideas for improving distance learning (Oaklandside)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF