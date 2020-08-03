Today’s Headlines
- San Francisco’s Tenderloin to get wider sidewalks (SF Chronicle)
- Bay Area’s MTC working with advocates on a transit recovery/safety plan (TransForm)
- Eviction ban about to end, and there is reason to worry (Sacramento Bee)
- Manhattan Beach ran Black families out of town, and now faces a reckoning (LA Times)
- Imperial County shutdown a model for California? (SF Chronicle)
- Crowding, not density, helps spread virus, and the cause is rent that is too high (New York Times)
