Today’s Headlines

  • San Francisco’s Tenderloin to get wider sidewalks (SF Chronicle)
  • Bay Area’s MTC working with advocates on a transit recovery/safety plan (TransForm)
  • Eviction ban about to end, and there is reason to worry (Sacramento Bee)
  • Manhattan Beach ran Black families out of town, and now faces a reckoning (LA Times)
  • Imperial County shutdown a model for California? (SF Chronicle)
  • Crowding, not density, helps spread virus, and the cause is rent that is too high (New York Times)

